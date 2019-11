Chicago’s 86th annual Thanksgiving Parade kicks off the 2019 holiday season on historic State Street with giant balloons, spirited marching bands, high-stepping equestrians, fabulous floats, performance groups and celebrities.

Dan Ponce and Lauren Jiggetts will host parade coverage on WGN-TV from 8 to 11 a.m. Thursday

You can watch the broadcast live at WGNTV.com/Live and on the WGN News app.