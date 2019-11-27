The most suspenseful turtle race you’ve ever seen on live TV

The Chicago Steel Hockey Team are playing the Muskegon Lumberjacks Friday, November 29th at The Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva. Not only can you watch some competitive hockey but you can also catch turtle races during the intermissions. Tickets are $10 and you find out more here.
