Suit: Woman sexually assaulted outside River North bar while bouncers stood nearby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A tourist is suing a River North bar, claiming she was sexually assaulted in an alley outside the bar and that employees did nothing to stop it.

Her attorneys released surveillance video in the case. It shows bouncers at El Hefe Chicago on West Hubbard taking the woman and an unidentified man out through an alley door in October.

The lawyers said the workers stood there as the man dragged the woman away and attacked her nearby. She was later found unresponsive behind a garbage dumpster.

Her attorneys said she was drugged. They said they think the employees knew the attacker.

The owners of El Hefe Chicago have not commented.