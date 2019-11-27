Police: Man shoots CTA bus windows with BB gun after getting on wrong bus

November 27, 2019

CHICAGO — Two windows on a CTA bus were shot with a BB gun after a man realized he was on the wrong bus Wednesday.

Just after 1 p.m., police were dispatched near West 59th Street and Lafayette on the South Side after a reported shooting.

After an investigation, CPD determined a man became irate after he realized he was on the wrong CTA bus.

He used a BB gun and shot two windows on the bus, leaving them cracked.

The man reportedly fled on foot. No injuries were reported.

