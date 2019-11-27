Police: Man shoots CTA bus windows with BB gun after getting on wrong bus
CHICAGO — Two windows on a CTA bus were shot with a BB gun after a man realized he was on the wrong bus Wednesday.
Just after 1 p.m., police were dispatched near West 59th Street and Lafayette on the South Side after a reported shooting.
After an investigation, CPD determined a man became irate after he realized he was on the wrong CTA bus.
He used a BB gun and shot two windows on the bus, leaving them cracked.
The man reportedly fled on foot. No injuries were reported.