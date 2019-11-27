New storm queuing up in the Rockies/Plains—2nd of the Thanksgiving holiday period; windy rains reach Chicago Friday night/Sat while new snowstorm targets Plains and Upper Midwest; wet snow here later Sunday/Sun night?

