Meet the airplane spotters outside O’Hare Airport

Posted 9:32 AM, November 27, 2019, by , Updated at 09:35AM, November 27, 2019
CHICAGO — Everyone's heard of bird spotters. But, have you heard of airplane spotters?

In the parking lot of the Schiller Park Metra station, you will find a group of orange-vested, self-proclaimed aviation geeks — who call themselves the ORD Airport Watch.

The group hangs out near O'Hare International Airport to snap shots of all the different types of airplanes as they fly overhead.

If you're interested in airports and airplanes, this is the group for you!

Check out their website for more information on how to join: ordairportwatch.org

