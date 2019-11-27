Mark Carman talks Bears and Bulls on Wednesday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - On the night before their second-straight Thanksgiving Day game, the same debate continues when it comes to the Bears as it did back in Week 1.

Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears' offense remain inconsistent and are still very erratic as the team sits at 5-6 on the season. Many have already looked towards the future when it comes to the quarterback as they evaluate what kind of future is ahead for Mitch in Chicago.

At the same time, the Bulls are struggling in the early part of their season as Jim Boylen and the group continue to have more drama than victories.

Mark Carman of WGN Radio discussed both team on Sports Feed Wednesday evening over the course of two segments with Jarrett Payton. You can watch their full talk in the video above or below.