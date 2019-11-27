Man charged in murder of Chicago woman missing since March

CHICAGO — Murder charges have been filed against a 34-year-old man in the death of a missing mother from Chicago’s South Side.

Marvin Bailey is due in bond court at noon Wednesday. He’s accused of killing 43-year-old Chaunti Bryla, who disappeared from her home at 85th and Bennett back in March.

Police later said they suspected foul play after a Lyft driver told them he picked up two men with a large blue container from a South Shore home just days after Bryla disappeared, and drove them to a hotel in Calumet Park.

Police found a container there and tested it for DNA. Results were not released, but police say they arrested Bailey at 87th and Marshfield Monday, based in part on forensic evidence.