Man, 21, shot and killed while inside vehicle on South Side

CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed while inside a vehicle in Park Manor.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 7400 block of South Langley Avenue. Police said the man was sitting inside a vehicle, when someone in another vehicle drove up and opened fire. He was struck multiple times in the chest.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as Irvin Coats.

No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.