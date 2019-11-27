Madison is a Rising Star

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After being bullied at school for being creative, Madison decided to express her talent by creating the song “SMART!”

"SMART!" is a positive song about grade school bullying and self-esteem for young girls and all children alike.

Through the song, Madison wanted to share "that we can all stop bullying by acknowledging that in order to be cool you don’t have to bully someone else. You can be cool by following your own passion and being yourself. That’s what makes you smart."

For more information about Madison, visit madisonbsmart.com.