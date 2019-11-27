Lunchbreak: Healthy last minute side dishes for Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Andrea Metcalf, Owner of Studio Fuse and celebrity fitness expert

http://www.AndreaMetcalf.com

Event:

Studio Fuse is holding a Thanksgiving Day Bootcamp Class at 9:00 a.m.

2215 N. Halsted, Chicago

-They will have turkey breasts to give away after the workout, courtesy of Peapod.

http://www.StudiosFUSE.com

Recipes:

Beet and Hazelnut Salad (Paleo, GF, DF, Vegan, Vegetarian)

Ingredients:

5 (1/4 lb each) small beets

7 tbsp olive oil or avocado oil, divided

2 cloves garlic

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 (5 oz) pkgs Organic Spring Mix

1/2 cup chopped hazelnuts

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a large baking sheet with foil. Peel and cut the beets into thin wedges. Add to baking sheet and toss with 2 tbsp oil. Season with salt and pepper. Roast 25–30 min., until tender. With garlic press, crush the garlic cloves into a large bowl. Whisk in the vinegar, mustard, and remaining 5 tbsp oil until combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add beets to vinaigrette, tossing to coat. When ready to serve, arrange the spring greens on a large platter and top with beet mixture. Drizzle any vinaigrette at bottom of bowl over greens. Garnish with the hazelnuts.

Balsamic Roasted Acorn Squash (Paleo, GF, DF, Vegan Vegetarian)

Ingredients:

4 medium acorn squash (about 4 lbs total)

1/4 cup olive oil or avocado oil

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp honey

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment. Rinse the acorn squash, cut in half lengthwise, and remove seeds. Place acorn squash cut-sides down and slice into 3⁄4-inch-thick half-moons. In a large bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, and honey. Reserve half. Add squash to remaining balsamic mixture and toss to coat. Arrange squash on the baking sheets in a single layer. Season squash with salt and pepper. Roast 15 min. Turn squash slices over. Roast another 15–25min, until tender. During the last 5 min. of cook time, sprinkle the pecans over squash to toast. To serve, drizzle with reserved balsamic mixture. Transfer squash and pecans to a serving platter.

Butternut Squash and Figs (Paleo, GF, DF)

Ingredients:

1 (20 oz) pkg frozen butternut squash

1/2 tsp crushed red pepper

1 tbsp chopped fresh rosemary leaves

3 slices pre-cooked bacon, crumbled

2 fresh or dried figs cut into thin wedges

1 tbsp olive oil or avocado oil

1 green onion finely chopped

Directions: