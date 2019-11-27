Lunchbreak: Healthy last minute side dishes for Thanksgiving

Andrea Metcalf, Owner of Studio Fuse and celebrity fitness expert
Event:
Studio Fuse is holding a Thanksgiving Day Bootcamp Class at 9:00 a.m.
2215 N. Halsted, Chicago
-They will have turkey breasts to give away after the workout, courtesy of Peapod.
Recipes:
Beet and Hazelnut Salad (Paleo, GF, DF, Vegan, Vegetarian)
Ingredients:
5 (1/4 lb each) small beets
7 tbsp olive oil or avocado oil, divided
2 cloves garlic
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
1 tbsp Dijon mustard
2 (5 oz) pkgs Organic Spring Mix
1/2 cup chopped hazelnuts
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a large baking sheet with foil.
- Peel and cut the beets into thin wedges. Add to baking sheet and toss with 2 tbsp oil. Season with salt and pepper. Roast 25–30 min., until tender.
- With garlic press, crush the garlic cloves into a large bowl. Whisk in the vinegar, mustard, and remaining 5 tbsp oil until combined.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add beets to vinaigrette, tossing to coat.
- When ready to serve, arrange the spring greens on a large platter and top with beet mixture. Drizzle any vinaigrette at bottom of bowl over greens. Garnish with the hazelnuts.
Balsamic Roasted Acorn Squash (Paleo, GF, DF, Vegan Vegetarian)
Ingredients:
4 medium acorn squash (about 4 lbs total)
1/4 cup olive oil or avocado oil
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
2 tbsp honey
1/2 cup chopped pecans
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment.
- Rinse the acorn squash, cut in half lengthwise, and remove seeds. Place acorn squash cut-sides down and slice into 3⁄4-inch-thick half-moons.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, and honey. Reserve half. Add squash to remaining balsamic mixture and toss to coat. Arrange squash on the baking sheets in a single layer. Season squash with salt and pepper.
- Roast 15 min. Turn squash slices over. Roast another 15–25min, until tender. During the last 5 min. of cook time, sprinkle the pecans over squash to toast. To serve, drizzle with reserved balsamic mixture. Transfer squash and pecans to a serving platter.
Butternut Squash and Figs (Paleo, GF, DF)
Ingredients:
1 (20 oz) pkg frozen butternut squash
1/2 tsp crushed red pepper
1 tbsp chopped fresh rosemary leaves
3 slices pre-cooked bacon, crumbled
2 fresh or dried figs cut into thin wedges
1 tbsp olive oil or avocado oil
1 green onion finely chopped
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 450°F. Toss frozen squash with crushed red pepper, rosemary, bacon, figs and oil in a 9x13-inch greased baking dish.
- Bake 10-12 min., stirring frequently, or until squash is slightly browned.
- Sprinkle with chopped green onion and serve.