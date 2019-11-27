Lunchbreak: Healthy last minute side dishes for Thanksgiving

Posted 12:58 PM, November 27, 2019, by , Updated at 01:27PM, November 27, 2019
Andrea Metcalf, Owner of Studio Fuse and celebrity fitness expert

http://www.AndreaMetcalf.com

Event:

Studio Fuse is holding a Thanksgiving Day Bootcamp Class at 9:00 a.m.

2215 N. Halsted, Chicago

-They will have turkey breasts to give away after the workout, courtesy of Peapod.

http://www.StudiosFUSE.com

Recipes:

Beet and Hazelnut Salad (Paleo, GF, DF, Vegan, Vegetarian)  

Ingredients:

5 (1/4 lb each) small beets

7 tbsp olive oil or avocado oil, divided
2 cloves garlic
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 (5 oz) pkgs Organic Spring Mix

1/2 cup chopped hazelnuts

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a large baking sheet with foil.
  2. Peel and cut the beets into thin wedges. Add to baking sheet and toss with 2 tbsp oil. Season with salt and pepper. Roast 25–30 min., until tender.
  3. With garlic press, crush the garlic cloves into a large bowl. Whisk in the vinegar, mustard, and remaining 5 tbsp oil until combined.
  4. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add beets to vinaigrette, tossing to coat.
  5. When ready to serve, arrange the spring greens on a large platter and top with beet mixture. Drizzle any vinaigrette at bottom of bowl over greens. Garnish with the hazelnuts.

 Balsamic Roasted Acorn Squash (Paleo, GF, DF, Vegan Vegetarian)  

Ingredients:

4 medium acorn squash (about 4 lbs total)

1/4 cup olive oil or avocado oil
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp honey
1/2 cup chopped pecans

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment.
  2. Rinse the acorn squash, cut in half lengthwise, and remove seeds. Place acorn squash cut-sides down and slice into 3⁄4-inch-thick half-moons.
  3. In a large bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, and honey. Reserve half. Add squash to remaining balsamic mixture and toss to coat. Arrange squash on the baking sheets in a single layer. Season squash with salt and pepper.
  4. Roast 15 min. Turn squash slices over. Roast another 15–25min, until tender. During the last 5 min. of cook time, sprinkle the pecans over squash to toast. To serve, drizzle with reserved balsamic mixture. Transfer squash and pecans to a serving platter.

Butternut Squash and Figs (Paleo, GF, DF)

Ingredients:

1 (20 oz) pkg frozen butternut squash

1/2 tsp crushed red pepper

1 tbsp chopped fresh rosemary leaves

3 slices pre-cooked bacon, crumbled

2 fresh or dried figs cut into thin wedges

1 tbsp olive oil or avocado oil

1 green onion finely chopped

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 450°F. Toss frozen squash with crushed red pepper, rosemary, bacon, figs and oil in a 9x13-inch greased baking dish.
  2. Bake 10-12 min., stirring frequently, or until squash is slightly browned.
  3. Sprinkle with chopped green onion and serve.

 

