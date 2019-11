Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — The home where 5-year-old AJ Freund lived will be demolished.

A McHenry County judge made the ruling Wednesday.

Freund was allegedly beaten to death in the home by his parents, JoAnn Cunningham and Andrew Freund. No one objected to the demolition since the house is in bad condition.

It could take place Dec. 12 or later.