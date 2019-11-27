Interactive map: Find a Chicago holiday pop-up bar near you

CHICAGO – The holidays are finally here, and in Chicago that means so are the season’s pop-up bars. Check out this list and interactive map of the most festive bars centered around Christmas, Hanukkah and winter.

Found one we missed? Fill out the form at the bottom of the page.

LIST OF CHICAGO HOLIDAY POP-UP BARS:

BAITA at Eataly Chicago:

43 E. Ohio St.

Chicago, IL 60611

Christmas Club:

3462 N. Clark St.

Chicago, IL 60657

Cousin Eddie’s:

203 N. Wabash, 26th floor

Chicago, IL 60601

The Curling Cabin:

521 N. Rush St.

Chicago, IL 60611

Eight Crazy Nights:

3441 N. Sheffield Ave.

Chicago, IL 60607

Elf’d Up:

3485 N. Clark St.

Chicago, IL

Frosty’s:

809 W. Evergreen Ave.

Chicago, IL 60622

Golden Teardrops:

2101 N. California Ave.

Chicago, IL 60647

Griswold’s:

3369 N. Clark St.

Chicago, IL 60657

Happy’s:

12 S. Michigan Ave.

Chicago, IL 60605

Home for the Holidays:

3188 N. Elston Ave.

Chicago, IL

Jingle Bell Square:

3154 W. Diversey Ave.

Chicago, IL 60647

Krampus:

2849 W. Belmont Ave.

Chicago, IL 60618

Last Christmas:

1535 N. Wells St.

Chicago, IL 60610

Miracle Bar:

505 N. State St.

Chicago, IL 60654

The Naughty List:

2959 N. California Ave.

Chicago, IL 60618

Reindeer Room:

1807 S. Allport St.

Chicago, IL 60608

Rudolph’s Bar:

3660 N. Clark

Chicago, IL 60613

Santa Baby:

3505 N. Clark St.

Chicago, IL

Santa’s Workshop:

3506 N. Clark St.

Chicago, IL 60657

Sleigh Baby:

1177 N. Elston Ave.

Chicago, IL 60647

Yippee Ki-Yay:

2202 W. Lawrence Ave.

Chicago, IL 60625

Submit a holiday pop-up bar we missed with this form: