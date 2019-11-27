Interactive map: Find a Chicago holiday pop-up bar near you

CHICAGO – The holidays are finally here, and in Chicago that means so are the season’s pop-up bars. Check out this list and interactive map of the most festive bars centered around Christmas, Hanukkah and winter.
Found one we missed? Fill out the form at the bottom of the page.
LIST OF CHICAGO HOLIDAY POP-UP BARS:
BAITA at Eataly Chicago:
43 E. Ohio St.
Chicago, IL 60611
Christmas Club:
3462 N. Clark St.
Chicago, IL 60657
Cousin Eddie’s:
203 N. Wabash, 26th floor
Chicago, IL 60601
The Curling Cabin:
521 N. Rush St.
Chicago, IL 60611
Eight Crazy Nights:
3441 N. Sheffield Ave.
Chicago, IL 60607
Elf’d Up:
3485 N. Clark St.
Chicago, IL
Frosty’s:
809 W. Evergreen Ave.
Chicago, IL 60622
Golden Teardrops:
2101 N. California Ave.
Chicago, IL 60647
Griswold’s:
3369 N. Clark St.
Chicago, IL 60657
Happy’s:
12 S. Michigan Ave.
Chicago, IL 60605
Home for the Holidays:
3188 N. Elston Ave.
Chicago, IL
Jingle Bell Square:
3154 W. Diversey Ave.
Chicago, IL 60647
Krampus:
2849 W. Belmont Ave.
Chicago, IL 60618
Last Christmas:
1535 N. Wells St.
Chicago, IL 60610
Miracle Bar:
505 N. State St.
Chicago, IL 60654
The Naughty List:
2959 N. California Ave.
Chicago, IL 60618
Reindeer Room:
1807 S. Allport St.
Chicago, IL 60608
Rudolph’s Bar:
3660 N. Clark
Chicago, IL 60613
Santa Baby:
3505 N. Clark St.
Chicago, IL
Santa’s Workshop:
3506 N. Clark St.
Chicago, IL 60657
Sleigh Baby:
1177 N. Elston Ave.
Chicago, IL 60647
Yippee Ki-Yay:
2202 W. Lawrence Ave.
Chicago, IL 60625
Submit a holiday pop-up bar we missed with this form: