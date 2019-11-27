How to cook your holiday turkey in the microwave

Penny Kahn has been cooking her holiday turkey in the microwave for 30 years!
Penny said she started the tradition after seeing it done on a cable TV show in the 80s. The segment was on a book called "Microwaves Are For Cooking," and she remembers thinking, "hey I can do that!"
Penny gave the recipe a try, and has done it ever since. She said the turkey is always juicy, moist and flavorful — and is a big hit with all her guests.
Now you give it a try! Follow the microwave turkey recipe below:
Ingredients:
- 12 lb turkey
- 1/4 lb melted butter
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- Lawry seasoning garlic salt
Instructions:
- place turkey on microwave safe platter
- salt and season the cavity
- tie the wings to the body of the bird
- mix 1/4 lb of melted butter and 1/2 cup of soy sauce together — will use this mixture as baste
— Estimate the cooking time at seven minutes per pound.
—Cover the entire turkey with the butter and soy sauce mixture.
— Remove turkey from microwave every 20 minutes, and baste with its own juices
— Turn the bird over after half of the cooking time.
— The temperature should be about 170 degrees when done. Let turkey stand 15-25 minutes before carving.
Note: To insure thorough cooking, be certain turkey is completely defrosted before cooking.
Enjoy!