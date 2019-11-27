× How often have we had a white Thanksgiving? What is the warmest it has been on the holiday?

Dear Tom,

Nick Recchia, River Grove

Dear Nick,

Celebrated in late November, Thanksgivings in Chicago tend to be on the cold side, though there have been some notable exceptions. While the mercury has never hit 70 degrees on the holiday, it did reach a balmy 69 on Nov. 24, 1966. The second warmest was in 1914 on Nov. 26, when the high reached 64. White Thanksgivings, defined by an inch or more of snow on the ground on the holiday have occurred in 14 years, most recently in 2004 when a Thanksgiving Eve storm brought 4.3 inches of snow. The deepest snow cover on the holiday was 8 inches in both 1895 and 1975, and the most snow to fall on Thanksgiving Day was 3.0 inches on Nov. 27, 1950.