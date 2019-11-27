× Home of Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy reportedly hit by gunfire on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — The home of Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy was hit by gunfire early Wednesday morning, according to the Sun-Times.

Gunshots hit the family’s home, located in the 4300 block of North Kildare Avenue, shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

“You know how every time you hear loud pops you think … was that fireworks or gunshots? Well, when it’s really gunfire there is zero question about it,” Miller Tweedy posted on Facebook. “There were 7 to 10 shots fired at what sounded like right at our house.”

Miller Tweedy said she noticed the family’s home had been shot after calling 911.

“A bullet went through the storm door to our balcony and lodged in the wooden door,” she said. “In the light of day today, Jeff found 7 shell casings outside.”

The Sun-Times said Jeff Tweedy declined to comment on the shooting.

Wilco just released their 11th studio album, “Ode to Joy,” last month on Oct. 4.

They will once again bring their Winterlude to the Chicago Theatre on Dec. 15-16 and Dec. 18-19. Robyn Hitchcock is set to open the first leg with Sharon Van Etten opening the second leg.