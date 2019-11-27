High winds knock sign off scaffolding near Willis Tower, damaging 2 vehicles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two vehicles were damaged after a sign was knocked from a scaffolding near the Willis Tower due to high winds.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Adams Street and Wacker Drive in the Loop.

The taxi was sitting in traffic when a wooden-type sign slammed onto the taxi, and shattered the entire windshield. The taxi driver injured his arm and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

The debris struck a second vehicle, but that driver was not injured.

Willis Tower released the following the statement regarding the incident:

"At Willis Tower, the safety of our tenants, visitors and members of the community is our top priority. We learned of an incident that took place earlier this morning outside of the tower. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, and we are continuing to work with safety officials and ensure that the construction site is secure during periods of high wind.

The high winds have also caused the Water Tower's Christmas tree to lean and lose some of its decorations.

DEVELOPING: High winds causing Water Tower Christmas tree to lean and decorations are blowing off. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Pt1YwN0nsS — Nancy Loo (@NancyLoo) November 27, 2019

Fire officials anticipate other potential trouble Wednesday due to the high winds.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire Chicago area until 6 p.m. Wednesday, with wind gusts up to 50-65 mph.