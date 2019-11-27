× High winds knock sign off scaffolding near Willis Tower, damaging 2 vehicles

CHICAGO — Two vehicles were damaged after a sign was knocked from a scaffolding near the Willis Tower due to high winds.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Adams Street and Wacker Drive in the Loop.

The taxi was sitting in traffic when a wooden-type sign slammed onto the taxi, and shattered the entire windshield. The taxi driver injured his arm and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

The debris struck a second vehicle, but that driver was not injured.

Fire officials anticipate other potential trouble Wednesday due to the high winds.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire Chicago area until 6 p.m. Wednesday, with wind gusts up to 50-65 mph.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

