High winds close Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza

CHICAGO — High winds have forced the Christkindlmarket in Chicago’s Daley Plaza to close Wednesday.

It may reopen 4 p.m. depending on the weather, a tweet from Christkindlmarket said.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Chicago-area until 6 p.m. Wednesday, with winds gusting up to 60 miles per hour.

The powerful winds have already sent wooden debris crashing down from construction scaffolding onto some vehicles, injuring a driver.

The Water Tower Christmas tree is also leaning over and its decorations are blowing away.

Fire officials are warning everyone to remain alert and on the lookout for flying debris.