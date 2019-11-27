Group protests after man accused of shoplifting dies inside Lakeview Jewel-Osco

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — After a Chicago man accused of shoplifting died last week inside a Lakeview grocery store, a group protested in front of the store Wednesday night.

Activists arrived to a Jewel-Osco, located in the 3500 block of Broadway in Lakeview, Wednesday to protest after 55-year-old Eugenio Guzman, of Chicago, died last Wednesday at the location.

He was accused of shoplifting before being pronounced dead by authorities.

A witness told WGN News a large employee sat on the man, holding him down while he was being cuffed by security. Police were called, but not just by Jewel-Osco employees.

At least one witness said they called 911, concerned about the way Guzman was treated.

"I feel like there are a lot of folks who are kinda up against it and do this kind of thing, for reasons that we can all understand,” A protestor said. “They’re trying to feed their families, trying to feed themselves... and for you to get killed for that.”

The protestors are calling upon 46th Ward Ald. James Cappleman to issue a statement on the murder and to press the medical examiner to release the cause of death.

The group passed out free food outside of the grocery store.

No one has been charged with a crime regarding Guzman’s death the incident is still under investigation. A Jewel spokesperson referred WGN to Chicago police for more information regarding the incident.

CPD said more information should come from the company.