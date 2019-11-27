× Flossmoor man arrested for alleged 2013 kidnapping, sexual assault of 6-year-old girl

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. — Nearly six years after a 6-year-old was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted, an arrest has been made.

Christopher Young, 52, of Flossmoor, was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated kidnapping and predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Authorities believe he kidnapped and later sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl from the 1300 block of Bunker Avenue in Homewood on Dec. 28, 2013.

DNA was later collected but a match was not made.

During the course of the investigation, a suspect developed and a DNA sample was submitted to the Illinois State Police for comparison. Police determined it to be a match.

Young was located and taken into custody Monday in Homewood.

His bond was set at $200,000.