× Embattled State Senator Martin Sandoval resigns Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Embattled State Senator Martin Sandoval resigned Wednesday, effective on New Year’s Day.

Back in September, FBI agents raided his Springfield office. He is not facing criminal charges at this time.

Sandoval, 55, has served in the Senate since 2003, representing the 11th District. He resigned as chairman of the Transportation Committee back in October.