Embattled State Senator Martin Sandoval resigns Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Embattled State Senator Martin Sandoval resigned Wednesday, effective on New Year’s Day.
Back in September, FBI agents raided his Springfield office. He is not facing criminal charges at this time.
Sandoval, 55, has served in the Senate since 2003, representing the 11th District. He resigned as chairman of the Transportation Committee back in October.
The letter reads:
Dear Secretary Anderson,
This document shall serve as my letter of resignation as an Illinois State Senator.
It is with a heavy heart, I, Martin A. Sandoval, do hereby resign the Office of State Senator, 11th Legislative District, effective the Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 12:01 p.m.
Since 2003, it has been an honor of a lifetime to serve the State of Illinois and fight on behalf of the good people of the Southwest Side of Chicago/Suburban West Cook.
Respect for my constituents and the Senate has convinced me that this action is necessary in order to proceed without distraction to the important work that needs to be accomplished for working families throughout the state of Illinois in the future.
With Gratitude,
Martin A. Sandoval
State Senator
11th Legislative District