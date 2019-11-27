Elevate your Thanksgiving with Chef Beth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Author of "The Tailgate Cookbook" and owner of Beth’s Grazing Table, Beth Peterson, joined the Morning News team to share how you can elevate your Thanksgiving dinner.

Below is the recipe for Chef Beth's award winning mac daddy - mac & cheese.

For more information on Beth's recipes check out "The Tailgate Cookbook."

Beth’s Award winning Mac Daddy- Mac & Cheese

Serves 6-8

1 onion, diced

2 tablespoons butter

10 ounces pancetta, diced

1 seeded and roasted serrano pepper, diced

1 pint (16 ounces) heavy cream

2 sprigs thyme

1 teaspoon white pepper

1 cup shredded cheddar

1 cup Monterey Jack

3 cups packaged 4 cheese blend (usually Asiago, Fontina, Provolone and Parmesan cheese) plus ¼ cup of grated Parmesan cheese

2 roasted red peppers, seeded and sliced

2 tablespoons chives, minced

1 16 ounce bag campanelle style pasta (a ruffled pasta that holds the cheese sauce. It’s available at most grocery stores. Or use a tube style or medium ruffled pasta), cooked al dente for 9-12 minutes

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Cooking Instructions

Preheat oven 375 degrees F

Heat butter at medium-high heat in a medium sauté pan. Add onions and sauté 5-7 minutes or until softened. Remove onions before they are browned.

In a 12 inch skillet, brown pancetta evenly on medium-high heat for 5-7 minutes.

Add the sautéed onions, roasted pepper, cream, thyme and pepper to the pan. Bring the sauce to a simmer, 10-15 minutes. With a wooden spoon, stir and reduce the sauce until it barely coats the back of the spoon, 10-15 minutes. Remove from heat. Discard the thyme sprigs.

Stir in the shredded cheeses. Once the cheeses have melted into the sauce, add the roasted red pepper. Add the cooked pasta and stir until well coated.

Pour pasta into a 9½ x 13 inch buttered casserole, top with the ¼ cup of grated Parmesan cheese and bake until bubbly and slightly brown on the top, about 7 minutes.