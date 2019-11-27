Benefit concert for teen wounded in police chase

CHICAGO–A benefit concert will be held this weekend for the Chicago Teenager shot as police were trying to catch a bank robber.

Lane Tech sophomore Rylan Wilder was in a music store when Des Plaines and Chicago police chased a robbery suspect into the store, and shots were fired.

Wilder was wounded in his left arm and abdomen.

He is out of intensive care, but remains hospitalized.

Rylan’s family has been granted access to evidence in the case.

A judge gave both police departments 31 days to turn over body camera, dash cam and surveillance video to the family’s lawyer.

This weekend’s benefit will be held Saturday at Martyr’s at 6 pm.