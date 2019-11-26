× What is considered “lakeside” or “by the lake” and when does that turn into “inland” for the Chicago area?

Dear Tom,

What is considered “lakeside” or “by the lake” and when does that turn into “inland” for the Chicago area? Do you need to be two miles inland from the lake, or five, or ten?

JD, Chicago

Dear JD,

The one or two miles closest to Lake Michigan are what we refer to as “lakeside.” References to “lakeside” have a great deal to do with the extent and strength of the winds coming off the lake during a particular forecast period. For instance, an organized and large-scale north-northeast wind blowing down the full length of Lake Michigan on the backside of a large storm system can produce cooling 20 miles or more inland. In such instances, references to “lakeside” will include entire counties along the lake. I try to indicate in my forecasts whether the lakeside reference is to a localized, small-scale event or to a large-scale wind regime.