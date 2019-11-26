WGN female anchors ‘thank’ viewers for maternity fashion feedback in the most epic way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — After getting some feedback on their maternity wear, the women anchoring from 4-6 a.m. on WGN Morning News decided to take viewers up on their suggestions.

In a clip that aired Tuesday, meteorologist Morgan Kolkmeyer, anchor Lauren Jiggetts and traffic reporter Sarah Jindra read some of the negative comments they've received about their fashion choices while pregnant on social media. Kolkmeyer is just eight weeks away from her due date, while Jiggetts and Jindra welcomed babies in the last year.

At the end of the clip, the ladies decide to take the feedback literally and strut down WGN's hallway wearing just what those viewers asked for! Check it out in the player above.