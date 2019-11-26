Singer-Songwriter VaShawn Mitchell is awarded the Gold Plaque by the National Museum of Gospel Music and performs live on WGN Morning News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago’s own VaShawn Mitchell is a beloved Gospel artist who has won multiple award Stellar and Dove Award winner. He’s a singer - songwriter who has a storied and successful career that has spanned 20 years.

VaShawn is here to celebrate his breakthrough hit song “Nobody Greater,” Which was certified GOLD. "Nobody Greater" catapulted VaShawn into the mainstream when the song captured the hearts of audiences around the world.

The song has generated over 20 Million Streams; and over 30 million views on YouTube, and covered by hundreds of people on around the world.

VaShawn is joined by Don Jackson, Founder and Chairman of the National Museum of Gospel Music. The National Museum of Gospel Music will be built at the former site of the historic Pilgrim Baptist Church (hailed as the “birth place of Gospel music”) and will celebrate the impact of gospel music, the lives and legacies of the musicians who create it.

VaShawn is a native of the Chicago area and has a street named after him in Harvey IL. He started his musical career at the renowned Sweet Holy Spirit Church in Chicago as the choir director; penning several songs.

For more information, visit http://vashawnmitchell.com