Police officers deliver Thanksgiving meals to families affected by gun violence

CHICAGO — The holidays can be an especially difficult time for families touched by gun violence. On Tuesday, a few families received a heartwarming reminder that their loved ones have not been forgotten.

Chicago police visited some of the families of those killed by guns and delivered a Thanksgiving meal to them, and hope that they’ll solve a murder.

Katina Gunn’s daughter, Dareyona Smith, was just 18 when she was shot and killed on March 12 near 79th and Paulina streets. She said she was coming home from basketball practice with two of her friends when someone fired shots. She said she tried to run, but was shot in the back.

So far, there have been no leads and no witnesses have come forward to help the case.

On Tuesday, the police commander of District 6, Rahman Muhammad, delivered a Thanksgiving meal to Gunn’s home.

The delivery was one of thre made in the city to families who fell victim to gun violence this year.

“This is a small token from the 6th District from the officers here to let her know that we haven`t forgotten about her,” Muhammad said.

For Katina, the pain is still very real. Last year, Dareyona, her only child made a trip to Washington D.C. for the March For Our Lives rally, calling attention to gun violence. A year later, her life was taken.

“I never imagined going through something like that, you know?” Gunn said. “I saw a lot of people going through that but I never imagined.”

Gunn said she is thankful for God, her family, and for the officers for coming out, because it reassured her that there is still hope out there.

Anyone with information about Smith’s fatal shooting is asked to call police.