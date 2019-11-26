Pat documents Robin’s high school basketball career in ‘9 for 9: The Robin Baumgarten Story’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whenever WGN Morning News sports anchor Pat Tomasulo brings up the fact that he was the District 22 wrestling champion, his colleague Robin Baumgarten chimes in that she, too, was quite the basketball star back in the day.

But Tomasulo wanted to know — where's the proof of this basketball career? So, he trekked to Baumgarten's South Side alma mater, Queen of Peace High School, to learn more. The video he found and the people he interviewed are now part of a storied documentary: "9 for 9: The Robin Baumgarten Story." Check it out in the player above.