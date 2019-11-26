Officials warn of toys and kids’ products recalled in 2019 as holidays near

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Just days away from Black Friday, lawmakers are warning parents of the hidden dangers of a wide range of products recalled over the course of 2019.

Many recalled items are listed in a 22-page safe shopping guide released by Illinois State Attorney Kwame Raoul. U.S. PIRG also releases its annual "Trouble in Toyland" report about toys flagged by the group for a wide range of reasons, including potential choking hazards, lead content or privacy concerns.

"You want to make sure that the family toy box doesn’t hurt younger children when they are there," Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky (D-IL 9th) said.

But the Toy Association says, "not so fast," arguing in a statement that the standards go above and beyond those for other consumer products.

“U.S. PIRG uses the headline 'Trouble in Toyland' for its annual report to needlessly frighten parents with baseless claims,” the group said in a statement.

Additional information on recalled items is available on the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.