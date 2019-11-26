Midday Fix: Red Velvet Waffles and Lemon Glaze

Executive Chef Tiffany Tooker, Pheasant Run Resort
Pheasant Run Resort
4051 E. Main St.
St. Charles, IL 60174
Events:
Breakfast with Santa
Sunday, December 1
Sunday, December 8
Sunday, December 15
Sunday, December 22
9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
New Orleans Ballroom at Pheasant Run Resort
4051 E. Main St.
St. Charles, IL 60174
Breakfast with Santa Prices
Adults: $24.95 | Children 6-12: $12.95*
Children 4 and under eat FREE!
Reservations Recommended: 630.584.6300
*Does not include tax or service charge.
For more information, visit Pheasant Run Resort’s https://www.pheasantrun.com/ or the Facebook event page here .
Recipe:
Red Velvet Waffles and Lemon Glaze
Lemon Glaze
- 2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 tbsp. lemon zest
- 3 cups sifted powdered sugar
- 6 oz. package cream cheese, softened
Directions
Whisk cream cheese at medium speed with an electric mixer until smooth. Add lemon juice, lemon zest and vanilla extract mix until smooth. Slowly add powdered sugar, beating until smooth.
Red Velvet Waffles: Yield 1 Batch
- 4 large eggs
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoon red food coloring
- 1 cup Walnuts, chopped
- 4 cups flour
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoon baking powder
- 2 tablespoon cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2- 1/2 cups buttermilk
- 1 cup butter, melted
Directions:
- Whisk flour, sugar, baking powder, cocoa and salt in large bowl and set aside.
- In a mixing bowl, mix buttermilk, melted butter, eggs, vanilla and vinegar together until smooth. Add in red food coloring. Add wet mixture to dry ingredients and whisk until smooth.
- Warm up waffle iron until ready
- Spray waffle iron with cooking spray and pour approximately 8 oz. waffle batter onto waffle iron. Close lid and cook until waffle is deep red and crisp on outside, about two ½ to 3 minutes.
- Repeat with remaining waffle batter until all waffles are ready.
- Serve with lemon glaze add chopped walnuts and your favorite fresh fruit toppings for garnish.