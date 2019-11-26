Midday Fix: Red Velvet Waffles and Lemon Glaze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Executive Chef Tiffany Tooker, Pheasant Run Resort

Pheasant Run Resort

4051 E. Main St.

St. Charles, IL 60174

https://www.pheasantrun.com/

Events:

Breakfast with Santa

Sunday, December 1

Sunday, December 8

Sunday, December 15

Sunday, December 22

9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Breakfast with Santa Prices

Adults: $24.95 | Children 6-12: $12.95*

Children 4 and under eat FREE!

Reservations Recommended: 630.584.6300

*Does not include tax or service charge.

For more information, visit Pheasant Run Resort’s https://www.pheasantrun.com/ or the Facebook event page here .

Recipe:

Red Velvet Waffles and Lemon Glaze

Lemon Glaze

2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tbsp. lemon zest

3 cups sifted powdered sugar

6 oz. package cream cheese, softened

Directions

Whisk cream cheese at medium speed with an electric mixer until smooth. Add lemon juice, lemon zest and vanilla extract mix until smooth. Slowly add powdered sugar, beating until smooth.

Red Velvet Waffles: Yield 1 Batch

4 large eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoon red food coloring

1 cup Walnuts, chopped

4 cups flour

1/2 cup sugar

2 tablespoon baking powder

2 tablespoon cocoa powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2- 1/2 cups buttermilk

1 cup butter, melted

Directions: