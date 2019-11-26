× Men lured by dating apps, only to get robbed

(CHICAGO) Dating isn’t easy, but it usually doesn’t involve getting robbed at gunpoint.

Chicago Police say that happened to four men who were lured to a location from a dating site.

All the victims are men in their 20s who came to meet someone on the 6200 block of South Rhodes.

Two of the robberies happened two hours apart in the early morning of October 25.

The next robbery happened on the afternoon of November 13.

The most recent one was last Saturday at 11pm.

All of the victims lost phones and other personal property.

In one case, the victim’s car was stolen.

The robbers are three men and a woman.

No arrests have been made, and a detailed description was not released.