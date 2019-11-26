Man charged in murder, sexual assault of UIC student to appear in court Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The man charged in the murder of a UIC student will appear in court Tuesday.

Donald Thurman, 26, has been charged with first degree murder and criminal sexual assault. Police said Thurman confessed to killing 19-year-old Ruth George.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner, George, of Berwyn, was strangled, labeling her death as a homicide.

UIC police found her unresponsive in the backseat of her vehicle that was parked inside the campus parking garage around 1:35 a.m. Saturday.

Detectives said they used security cameras to track Thurman's path to the Blue Line after the murder.

George's mother released the following statement Tuesday morning:

”Ruth lived out her deep faith in Jesus by loving and serving others, leaving a legacy of Christ-centered kindness and sacrifice. She was the beloved baby of our family. We grieve with hope. We hold no hatred towards the perpetrator, but our hope is no other girl would be harmed in this way and for a mother to never experience this type of heartache.”