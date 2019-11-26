CLTV presents Chicago City Council meeting

Lunchbreak: Potato and Fall Vegetable Gratin and Turkey Tips!

Posted 12:23 PM, November 26, 2019

Michael Ponzio, Executive Chef, Union League Club of Chicago

https://www.michaelponzio.com/

Union League Club of Chicago

65 W. Jackson Blvd.

Chicago, IL 60604

http://www.ulcc.org

Recipe:

Potato and Fall Vegetable Gratin

 1 1/4 c. heavy cream

1/4 c. whole milk

1 small onion

2 clove garlic

butter

½  lb. celery root

½ lb. parsnips

1 1/2 lb. Yukon gold potatoes

salt

freshly ground pepper

2 oz. (4T) aged Gouda cheese, shredded

Directions:

 Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, bring heavy cream, milk, onion halves, and garlic to a boil. Remove from heat

and let steep for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, using a sharp knife, peel, halve, and thinly slice celery root; cut slices in half. Peel and thinly slice potatoes and parsnips. In a buttered 8-inch casserole dish, arrange a layer of celery-root slices followed by a layer of potato slices and parsnips. Season with salt and pepper. Repeat.

Remove onion and garlic from cream mixture and discard. Pour mixture over casserole. Cover dish with a piece of buttered aluminum foil and bake for 40 minutes.

Remove foil and sprinkle casserole with Gouda. Bake until bubbly and golden, about 15 minutes. Transfer casserole to a wire rack and allow to rest 15 minutes

before serving.

 

