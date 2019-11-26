Lunchbreak: Potato and Fall Vegetable Gratin and Turkey Tips!
Michael Ponzio, Executive Chef, Union League Club of Chicago
https://www.michaelponzio.com/
Union League Club of Chicago
65 W. Jackson Blvd.
Chicago, IL 60604
Recipe:
Potato and Fall Vegetable Gratin
1 1/4 c. heavy cream
1/4 c. whole milk
1 small onion
2 clove garlic
butter
½ lb. celery root
½ lb. parsnips
1 1/2 lb. Yukon gold potatoes
salt
freshly ground pepper
2 oz. (4T) aged Gouda cheese, shredded
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, bring heavy cream, milk, onion halves, and garlic to a boil. Remove from heat
and let steep for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, using a sharp knife, peel, halve, and thinly slice celery root; cut slices in half. Peel and thinly slice potatoes and parsnips. In a buttered 8-inch casserole dish, arrange a layer of celery-root slices followed by a layer of potato slices and parsnips. Season with salt and pepper. Repeat.
Remove onion and garlic from cream mixture and discard. Pour mixture over casserole. Cover dish with a piece of buttered aluminum foil and bake for 40 minutes.
Remove foil and sprinkle casserole with Gouda. Bake until bubbly and golden, about 15 minutes. Transfer casserole to a wire rack and allow to rest 15 minutes
before serving.