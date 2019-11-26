× Jason Van Dyke no longer in federal custody: officials

CHICAGO — Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke is no longer in federal custody, according to officials.

Officials for the Illinois Department of Corrections on Tuesday said while Van Dyke remains under their jurisdiction, he is not in their custody.

They issued the following statement:

Jason Van Dyke is no longer in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He remains under the jurisdiction of the Illinois Department of Corrections, but is not in our custody. For safety and security purposes, the Department does not discuss details concerning the placement of offenders who have transferred under the terms of the Interstate Corrections Compact Agreement.

Van Dyke was convicted in October 2018 of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery in the October 2014 slaying of Laquan McDonald.

The former officer, 40, was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.

Van Dyke was the first Chicago police officer in 50 years to be convicted of murder for an on-duty incident. He shot McDonald 16 times after a truck driver called 911 to report McDonald in a locked truck lot near 41st Street and Pulaski Road. The 17-year-old was armed with a 3-inch knife and high on PCP.

Video of the shooting, which was released via court order in November 2015, sparked massive protests and prompted federal and local investigations.