High winds threaten damage and power outages Wednesday morning

Fasten those seat belts (and your lawn furniture) friends, we are in for a wild 24-hour period ahead.

First, a brief temperature surge into the 50s later tonight with a round of showers and potentially a few isolated strong thunderstorms, especially south of I-80.

Then, a high wind warning kicks in at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning and runs through 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

High winds gusting as high as 50-60 mph threaten tree damage and minor structural damage as well as some power outages. Loose objects and debris will be blown around.

It will also be hazardous driving for high profile vehicles, especially on north-south roads.

Elsewhere, a major snowstorm is to occur from the central Plains across a swath of Minnesota and upstate Wisconsin into Michigan’s UP.

The Twin Cities appears in line for nearly a foot of snow–and snowfalls, enhanced by lake moisture, may accumulate 1-2 feet in hardest hit locations in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.