High winds, including 60 mph gusts, sweep Chicago Thursday; same system delivered 30+” snow in Colorado’s mountains; Thanksgiving weather quiets down between storms—but Storm #2 brings rain by Saturday—and possible snow Sunday

November 26, 2019
