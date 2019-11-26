× High Wind Warning in effect for the entire Chicago area Wednesday – dangerous winter weather travel to the west and north

Low pressure is forecast to intensify as it moves from Iowa northeast into Wisconsin and Lower Michigan during the next 24 hours. Rain will spread over our area from the west and south and winds will gradually strengthen, shifting from southeast to southwest later tonight – downpours with strong thunderstorms may occur here after midnight. A High Wind Warning will be in effect Chicago area-wide from Wednesday morning into Wednesday evening with west to southwest winds gusting at times 50 to as much as 60 miles per hour possible – strongest winds will likely occur late morning into early afternoon. These extremely strong winds could down trees and power lines with associated power outages, as well as make travel very difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. High Wind Warnings/Advisories will also be in effect for portions of adjacent areas/states (gold and tan-shaded areas on the headlined map).

Note also on the headlined map Winter Weather Warnings (Pink-shaded areas) for 6 to 12-inches of accumulating, blowing and drifting snow are in effect through Wednesday just north of the low pressure track from Nebraska through northern Iowa and southern/central Minnesota , northern and central Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Travel will be extremely difficult and dangerous in these areas.