Family of Lane Tech student shot during police shootout seeking emergency order

CHICAGO — The family of a Lane Tech student wounded in a police shootout with a bank robber is going to court Tuesday.

Attorneys for Rylan Wilder’s family will ask a judge for an emergency order allowing them access to police evidence, including dashcam and bodycam video and radio communications, from the Chicago and Des Plaines police departments.

A Des Plaines police officer chased the suspect into Chicago, and then into UpBeat Music and Arts school, at 4318 W Irving Park Rd, where Wilder was working.

The suspect was killed in the shootout, a Chicago police officer was wounded, and Wilder was hit in the arm and the abdomen.

Surgeons at Lurie Children’s Hospital performed at least five surgeries on Wilder, rerouting arteries to keep blood flowing to his hand and attempting to reconnect nerves. A finger has been severed due to his injuries. As of Monday, he has no feeling in his index finger and numbness in the rest of his hand.

Wilder is an accomplished musician and the youngest person to ever play Riot Fest.

On Monday, Wilder’s family announced they would file a lawsuit against Maurice Murphy, the accused wheelman who was arrested in Des Plaines, saying he should’ve known his actions would put the public at risk and triggered a large police response.