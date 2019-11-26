Chicago City Council to vote on Mayor Lightfoot’s 2020 budget plan Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Chicago City Council is expected to easily pass Mayor Lori Lightfoot's first city budget Tuesday.

Lightfoot has called her budget plan a down payment and a major step in a long journey to improve the city’s economic health. But many fear the maneuvering this year will only push the pain for taxpayers into the next budget year.

The $11.6 billion plan will close the record $838 million budget gap she inherited, partly through government restructuring and wiping out most city job vacancies.

For now, a major property tax hike has been avoided. But it’s still looming since much still rides on what happens in the spring session downstate.

Lightfoot is lobbying state lawmakers for more tax revenue and an easing of the tax structure on a potential Chicago casino.

But the city is expecting to bring in over $100 million in new taxes and fees, on things such as ride sharing and recreational marijuana, which becomes legal in January.

In a related development, Lightfoot scolded Ald. Anthony Beale for asking for a delay in Tuesday’s budget vote, over ambulance reimbursement rates.

According to the Chicago Tribune, she accused Beale of misunderstanding the budget plan since he skipped hearings and went on a hinting trip.