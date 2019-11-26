Chicago officers credited for helping save 15-year-old gunshot victim

November 26, 2019

CHICAGO — Four Chicago police officers are getting credit for helping save the life of a teenage gunshot victim.

Officers John Mitrogiannis, Dawid Kasprzak, Juan Guerroero and Saul Avila were on patrol on Nov. 19 when they received a call of shots fired near 71st and Lawndale.

They found a 15-year-old boy on the ground suffering from gunshots wounds to his back and chest.

They used their medical and rescue training to put a seal on the teen’s chest to get his breathing under control and slow the bleeding.

An ambulance arrived and rushed the teen to a hospital where his condition was upgraded from serious to stable.

The officers have been nominated for the Chicago Police Department’s Lifesaving Award.

