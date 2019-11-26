× Airspace violation causes brief evacuation at Capitol, temporary lockdown at White House

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Capitol and its office buildings were briefly evacuated amid concerns about a small aircraft in the area.

Officials said the plane violated airspace rules in the restricted area on Tuesday.

The evacuations were ordered as a precaution and lasted about half an hour.

The U.S. Secret Service said personnel at the White House were told to remain in place.

Capitol Police sent a notification of a potential threat shortly after 8:30 a.m., and the evacuations were ordered. People were allowed back in after about 30 minutes.