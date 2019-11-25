× White Sox put Yolmer Sanchez on outright waivers: Report

CHICAGO – During his time with the White Sox, he’s been known as the guy that’s brought enthusiasm to the club along with strong defense in the middle of the infield.

But with his salary likely to increase after a strong 2019 season, especially in the field, the team appears ready to part ways with Yolmer Sanchez.

Per a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the White Sox have put the second baseman on outright waivers, effectively ending his time with the team.

#WhiteSox Gold Glove 2B Yolmer Sánchez on outright waivers, sources tell The Athletic. Loomed as non-tender candidate with @mlbtraderumors projecting him to earn $6.2M in arbitration. Available to any team in waiver process. CWS clears 40-man roster spot. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 25, 2019

The team has yet to confirm the move, but it was expected to happen despite the fact that Sanchez was named the American League’s Gold Glove winner for the 2019 season.

It was expected that he would earn a major raise in arbitration, as the Rosenthal report mentions, and with prospect Nick Madrigal already making strong progress in the minors, the team appears to have chosen to use the money elsewhere in free agency.

Already the White Sox are showing the desire to spend ahead of the 2020 season when they’re expecting to come out of rebuilding to compete for their first playoff spot since the 2008 season. The team signed catcher Yasmani Grandal to a four-year, $73 million contract last Thursday and on Friday signed Jose Abreu to a new three-year, $50 million contract.

Expect the White Sox to also pursue a frontline starter to add to a very young rotation for the 2020 season.

Sanchez has spent all six years of his career on the south side sporting a slash line of .244/.299/.357 with 31 homers and 214 RBI. He has a career. 983 fielding percentage and in his Gold Glove season of 2019 it was .987 in 149 games at second base.