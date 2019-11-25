× Suspected shooter in Buffalo Grove double homicide dies days after Minnesota police stand-off

EDINA, Minn. — The man suspected of killing his ex-wife and her husband in Buffalo Grove, then shooting himself during a stand-off with police has died.

Authorities said 64-year-old Anatoliy Ermak died Monday morning at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

Police said Ermak killed his ex-wife Nataliya Ermak, 55, and her husband Roman Frid, 69, on Nov. 17. He allegedly shot them in the underground parking garage of a condo complex in Buffalo Grove.

Security footage led investigators to Ermak and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Friday authorities in Edina, Minn., received a tip and found him sitting in a car.

Officers tried to get him out, but he shot himself.