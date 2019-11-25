× Suburban eye doctor accused of stabbing girlfriend to death in Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — An optometrist has been charged with first degree murder after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend more than 20 times.

Anthony Prate, 55, of Algonquin, was taken into custody Saturday after police responded to the 300 block of Arbor Glen Boulevard for a 911 call.

When officers entered the residence, they discovered a deceased woman, later identified as Margaret Daniel, 48, of Schaumburg, who had been stabbed.

The 911 caller, Prate, told police he and his girlfriend had a physical altercation with a knife and both were injured.

Prate was transported to the hospital for injuries to his hands and arms. Once he was released, he was taken into custody for further questioning.

On Sunday, an autopsy was completed on Daniel and it concluded her death a homicide resulting from more than 20 cuts.

Prate is a licensed optometrist, according to state of Illinois. He has reportedly worked at Eyeworks in Barrington.

Prate was arrested on a count of first degree murder and appeared in court for a bond hearing Monday.