Second delivery driver shot to death in Gary within last month

GARY, Ind. — A second delivery driver has been shot and killed in Gary within the last month.

Just after 8 p.m. Sunday, authorities were dispatched to the 3700 block of Washington Street.

Officers discovered a 30-year-old man, identified as David Shelton, of Portage, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at around 9:30 p.m.

Shelton reportedly was working as a delivery driver at the time of the shooting. He is the second delivery driver to be shot and killed in Gary within the last month.

Back on Oct. 26, Philip Hearne was delivering pizza for Rico’s in Gary when he was gunned down.

His brother, Ronald, drove to the scene of Shelton’s murder Monday to reflect on the senseless murders.

“Nobody gonna want to do anything in Gary,” Hearne said. “They’re not even gonna wanna deliver a meal if there’s a chance of getting shot."

Andrew Delano worked right next door to the scene of Shelton’s murder.

'It`s normally pretty quiet but there has been a bit more criminal activity more recently. The banks been robbed a couple times,” Delano said. "Nothing serious but this is the first time I ever remember somebody being shot on this block."

Neighbors continue to be worried after the shootings.

Every now and then, blue moon, I might hear gun shots, but it`s across Broadway,” said Yolanda Patterson. “To hear about this, it’s so sad."

Police said no suspects are in custody.