× Retired Catholic priest, civil rights advocate Father George Clements dies at 87

CHICAGO — Retired Catholic priest the Rev. George Clements has died. He was 87 years old.

He died at a hospital in Hammond, Ind., Monday after suffering a stroke and a heart attack in the past month.

Clements was a longtime advocate for civil rights and marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

He was the pastor of Holy Angels Parish for many years, but the Chicago Archdiocese had him step away from the ministry in August following an allegation of sexual abuse.

Clements and the Department of Children and Family Services both said the allegation was “totally unfounded.”

A memorial service for Clements will be held at St. Sabina Church on Jan. 26.