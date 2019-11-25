Rains arrive Tuesday afternoon and may turn thundery overnight as winds strengthen; Wednesday brings a classic high wind set-up—gusts topping to 60 mph threaten damage; Storm #2 this weekend

Posted 10:46 PM, November 25, 2019, by
