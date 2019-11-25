Pre-Thanksgiving storm system to impact travel

Low pressure centered over the central Rockies Monday evening was already spreading an expanding cloud mass eastward over the Plains, with heavy snow falling from Utah, into Colorado and Wyoming. This disturbance is forecast to organize over the central plains on Tuesday, then intensify as it moves northeast to the upper Midwest by Wednesday. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a potpourri of watches and warnings. Heavy snow and blowing snow can be expected as close as northwest Iowa, Minnesota, and northern Wisconsin. To the south, severe thunderstorms will be possible across the mid and lower Mississippi valley. Much of the Midwest, including Chicago, can expect strong, and perhaps damaging wind gusts as the storm center passes to our north on Wednesday. Locally, winds could gust to 60 mph, impeding high profile vehicles and impacting airport operations.