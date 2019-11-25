× Police: Person shot in head after neighbor shoots dog in Crown Point

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A Crown Point resident was shot in the head after a neighbor reportedly shot their dog.

At around 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 6400 block of West 109th Avenue in Crown Point in reference to neighbors shooting at each other.

After an investigation, police determined two neighbors began firing at each other after one of the neighbor’s dog was shot.

The owner of the dog was transported to St. Anthony hospital in Crown Point. The suspected shooter is in custody.

The shooting remains under investigation by Lake County detectives.